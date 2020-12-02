(Try it With Tess) -- You spend so much time tidying things up. But then you blink, the pile just reappears. Sound familiar? We can hear the collective, "Yes!"
Well then, we've got some storage ideas you'll definitely want to try, thanks to our partners are Real Simple Magazine. In their third annual Real Simple Home, experts share tips to help you keep your household as clutter-free as possible.
Let's being with the home office or the kids' school space.
"Hang a pegboard," suggested Leslie Corona, a senior associate home editor at Real Simple. "In a 'tween bedroom, designer Joy Cho used a bright yellow pegboard to make remote learning more fun and efficient. The cups and baskets lift notebooks, pens, and other knick-knacks from the desk, which keeps the surface clutter-free."
When organizing and decluttering your home, storage is key. Real Simple Home designers love storage benches because they serve two purposes -- seating and hidden storage. Storage benches come in all kinds of styles and sizes, and can go anywhere from the end of your bed to in a hallway.
Another space we often neglect is the bathroom. It's easy to end up with a very messy drawer stuffed full of products.
"In the Real Simple Home, our organizers opted for modular drawer organizers to sort everything," Corona said. "Their pro tip is to store products on their sides with the labels face up so you can quickly spot what you're looking for."
Finally, repurpose what you already have. Put those platters and trays to use instead of just stashing them away in your pantry. They can serve as clutter containers in any room. "So, you can use one on your kitchen counter. You can use one on your coffee table. So, when trays start to overflow, that's going to be your cue to relocate extra items to another space in your home, or it's time for you to tackle that paperwork," explained Corona.
For more organization tips, pick up Real Simple Home or the December issue of Real Simple magazine on newsstands now.
You can also click here for more great design tips.
