Hotspots will be donated to Arizona students without home WiFi

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds of Arizona students without WiFi will get a hotspot soon. Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced there would be a Mobile Hotspot Donation Drive to help students without home WiFi. Since then, hundreds of hotspots have been collected.

"We have a state warehouse, and in that state warehouse, there were 200 hotspots buried away for folks -- used in other state agencies," said Jeffrey Sobotka, State Broadband Director and a V.P. for The Arizona Commerce Authority. "We were able to get them out and clean them up, make sure they worked and powered up, that sort of thing." He said The Arizona Commerce Authority is collecting the donations.

"The idea of running and buying a hotspot isn't a good option because none of the carriers have them available," said Sobotka. "They've been sold out. States like California and New York bought these up by the tens of thousands, and there's just a huge shortage of inventory, so what we have is a lot of children who need to get online but can't."

The Department of Education said students in rural areas like Salome and Ash Fork will get the first 200 hot spots. "Additional donations will be allocated based on survey data The Department of Education is currently collecting from school leaders across Arizona," said The Department of Education in a statement.

"Right now we have 200 that are live and ready to go," said Sobotka. "We just received another 225. Probably another 250, total."

Sobotka said you can donate by going here.