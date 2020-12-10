PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A car hit a house in Phoenix late Wednesday night, sparks fire and displaces homeowner.
The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. in the area of Southern Avenue and 16th Street.
Phoenix fire says they were dispatched to area for reports of a vehicle into a home. Upon arrival, they found the car had collided into the rear of the home and they found large amounts of fire and smoke coming from both the vehicle and the home.
The first arriving engine pulled out their hose lines and entered the home for search and rescue and to attack the fire from the inside. The second engine was able to concentrate their efforts on the vehicle fire in the rear of the home. Ladder crews were able to battle the blaze from through the roof.
Fire says the homeowner was able to get out safely, however due to the extensive damage caused by the fire, she will be displaced.
There were no reports of injuries to firefighters. The fire is under investigation and The Phoenix Police Department will be investigating the collision.
The investigation will be updated as it becomes available.