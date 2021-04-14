PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You can get local news, weather and traffic information from Arizona's Family on almost any platform, including our website, iPhones, Android phones, smart TVs, and Amazon Alexa.
Here is a handy guide to help you find us on your preferred platform.
AZFamily Free Mobile News App
The AZFamily News App is available in the Google Play and Apple App stores.
Our news app delivers breaking news, top local stories, and weather updates directly to your phone 24/7. Furthermore, all 3TV and CBS 5 newscasts are streamed on our mobile app.
Free Smart TV Apps
If you have a streaming device like Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire Stick or Android TV, you can install our AZFamily Streaming News app for FREE.
Watch live streams of newscasts and breaking news as well as video on demand, including your favorite segments such as True Crime Arizona, 3 On Your Side, Arizona's Family Investigates and Jaime's Local Love, all in one convenient place.
Free Podcasts
Are you one of the millions of people who love listening to podcasts? If so, we've got you covered. Arizona's Family currently produces the following podcasts:
- True Crime Arizona
- True Crime Arizona: The Phantom Killer
- The Extra Point: A Sports Podcast by Arizona's Family
The podcasts are widely available on more than 80 podcast platforms including Amazon Music, Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, and Overcast.
Our podcasts are also available as video on our smart TV streaming news apps mentioned above.
Paid Streaming, Cable & Satellite Services
There are a variety of ways to watch all of your favorite shows on CBS 5 and 3TV, including via cable, satellite and paid streaming services.
Services that carry both 3TV & CBS 5
- Cox Cable
- CenturyLink Cable
- DirecTV Satellite
- Dish Satellite
- YouTube TV Streaming Service
- AT&T TV Now Streaming Service
CBS 5 is also on these other streaming services
- Paramount Plus (Formerly CBS All Access)
- Hulu With Live TV
- Fubo TV
Free Syndicated Services
Arizona's Family is available on the following syndication channels. Each of these can be found online, as a mobile app or smart TV app.
Amazon Alexa
If you like to get updated news briefings via Alexa, we've got you covered. We update our news briefings regularly throughout the day to keep you updated on major developments.