Did former Sun Devil Jon Rahm pull off the greatest golf shot of all time?
While playing a warm up round at The Masters, Rahm skipped the ball three times across the water on the par-3 16th hole and rolled the ball perfectly down the slope into the hole.
From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP— The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020
It's Rahm's second hole in one in as many days. It's also Rahm's birthday.
Rahm is at 10-1 odds to win the Masters this week.