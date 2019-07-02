MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Mesa has approved a plan for Google to build a $1 billion data center.
"It's the backbone of the internet," said Mesa Economic Development Director William Jabjiniak. "This is where all that activity takes place that you don't see."
Google is expected to break ground on the facility within the next five years. The site is a 187-acre plot of land on the northwest corner of Elliot and Sossaman roads, west of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.
[WATCH: Mesa gives tax breaks to Google to build data center]
The City of Mesa is chipping in around $16 million in tax incentives over the next 25 years, but city leaders believe it's a good investment.
"It's a very good investment, actually," Jabjiniak said.
The new Google data center is expected to haul in around $156 million in taxes over the next 25 years.
"The hard thing to quantify is, what's the Google name worth in your city? When you can put Google and Mesa in the same sentence or the same paragraph, I think that's a big story," Jabjiniak said.
It's the latest project as Mesa builds out its so-called "Elliot Road Technology Corridor." Infrastructure such as high-voltage power lines and easy access to water and sewage have made the area suitable for large projects. Plus, Mesa has expressed its willingness to work out deals with tech giants like Google and Apple, which has already set up shop in Mesa.
"I think it tells a lot about where Mesa's grown to," Jabjiniak said. "You've got a tech corridor anchored by Apple on one end and Google on the other. It really can tell a good story, not just nationally but internationally, as well."
