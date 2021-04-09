GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Preteens could be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks. Pfizer and Moderna have both finished trials on kids as young as 12 with very positive results, and Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization on Friday, April 9.
As more and more adults get their COVID shots, scientists are turning their attention to the next age group – kids from ages 12 to 16.
“There are a lot of teenagers who are really excited about this vaccine, even more so than their parents,” said Glendale pediatrician Dr. Anne Maiden. “The parents are the ones that have the vaccine hesitancy.”
Sometimes it’s the thought of sports or school activities that help kids decide to get the shot.
“Having that vaccine will help restore confidence that maybe, potentially even return to those in-person activities sooner,” Maiden said.
Right now, only the Pfizer vaccine is open to those 16 and up, and it’s only available at state-run vaccine pods. A parent must be with their minor child to authorize the shot. Dr. Gary Kirkilas at Phoenix Children’s Hospital predicts the shots will be approved for 12-year-olds in a month or so.
“However, I can’t foresee states opening it up down to that age,” he clarified. “I think they’re probably going to want to continue to concentrate on getting those vulnerable populations” – referring to older adults. But the U.K. variant (B-117) makes youth vaccinations even more urgent because it’s 50-100% more contagious.
“You think about the fact that well, 41% of American adults have been vaccinated, so that’s really leaving youths to be sort of the drivers of the pandemic,” Kirkilas said.
Children under the age of ten have been shown to be much less likely to contract or spread the virus, so Kirkilas expects we can reach herd immunity by eventually vaccinating those ten years old and older. Beyond that, vaccinations for younger kids will be bonus protection, so to speak.
Kirkilas knows a few 17- and 18-year-olds who were able to get ‘leftover’ vaccines at the end of the day.
“They actually weren’t people who normally got the flu vaccine, but they did want to get the COVID vaccine, which was kind of nice to hear that young people are open to getting the vaccine,” he said.
While teenagers are a key part in reaching herd immunity, Maiden hasn’t really seen any targeted vaccine campaigns towards their age group. That’s something she hopes the state will jump on quickly.
“Getting the vaccine is helping our society return to a sense of normalcy, and I wholeheartedly encourage it,” she said.