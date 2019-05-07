PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a visit a 6-year-old girl won't soon forget.
A group of Glendale firefighters stopped by Phoenix Children's Hospital Tuesday to check on one of their favorite patients.
Two weeks ago, the same firefighters helped save little Neveah's life after she was shot in the stomach with a shotgun.
"She was clapping and she was smiling," said firefighter Chris James. "She was so excited to see us and we were the same. We couldn't wait to see her, because the last time, it wasn't the same as today."
Neveah was shot on April 25 at her home in Glendale.
According to police, the child's father, Eldon McInville, was cleaning the shotgun, tripped and fell and the gun went off.
McInville was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and child abuse.
On Tuesday, the first responders described how brave Neveah was after the shooting, talking about her Easter candy and how she doesn't like chocolate.
That same bravery was on display in the hospital.
"She's just a great, happy, normal 6-year-old girl, even though something this bad happened to her," said Fire Capt. Paul Morales. "For her to have the attitude she has - is just unbelievable."
Neveah has already had a number of surgeries and will likely have a few more before she's able to leave the hospital and go home, firefighters said.
Her firefighter fan club will be following her recovery every step of the way.
"She does have a long road ahead of her, but it's rewarding for us," said James. "We're human beings - we have feelings - we're parents, and at the end of the day we just want to see her get better and go onto live happy, healthy life."
