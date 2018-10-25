Arizona's Family has uncovered multiple allegations of sexual harassment, stalking and retaliation at Gilbert Public School's Transportation Department.
Bus drivers say it's led to low morale, increases in no-shows and an exodus of experienced employees.
Tonight on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m., reporter Max Gorden speaks to one bus driver who says she was sexually harassed and then retaliated against when she filed complaints.
This is a developing story, please continue to check back for more on this and be sure to watch CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
