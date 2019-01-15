Drive around town and you may see some of the valley's public gardens.
The roses there get help from a group of volunteers, but they may be slowing down.
Gerry Mahoney is one of a handful of volunteers who take care of the roses at various public gardens around the valley.
She said there are many reason to love roses.
“Because they are so special, they make people feel special when they are given a rose,” she said.
But the beauty they bring takes some work.
“If you’re not getting nicked up with rose thorns, you’re not doing it right,” Gerry said as she carefully clipped a thorn rose stem.
“Hence the long gloves, long sleeves and long pruners.”
The group of five or so volunteers meets some Saturdays to take care of the 500 plus rose garden near Encanto Park.
The average age of the group is around 65. Hours on their knees, leaning into these plants that really do bite, some of the volunteers here say it can start to hurt.
Jeanie Cochelle, a 20-year volunteer and rosarian (a person who takes care of roses) said older members joints and aches are catching up with them.
“We have noticed a severe dropping off of garden memberships, specifically rose societies of course, but almost all the garden clubs,” she said.
Jeanie said people used to join rose societies to learn about caring for them and to socialize. She wonders if YouTube has taken care of the educational side and social media is giving younger people things to do other than gardening.
A lack of awareness could also be the issue, she said.
Jeannie hopes people stop to smell the roses and volunteers some time through this new hobby she worries is wilting away.
“Because without public gardens, it’s just cement,” she said. “It’s fake plants. People need a little paradise like this in their life.”
If you would like to learn more about roses, be sure to visit the Phoenix Rose Society webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.