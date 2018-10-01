[Watch the full investigation Tuesday night on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.]
It has happened over and over again this summer, and experts say the airline industry has known about it for years. “It” is fumes from engine oil, getting into the passenger compartments of commercial airliners, making people sick.
“We’ve done a rough tally of people, of employees affected, and there’s upwards of 25 that we’ve counted in the fume events that we know about,” said a flight attendant, whose identity CBS 5 Investigates agreed to withhold because she says she is concerned about being fired for speaking out.
“The symptoms include shortness of breath, chest tightness, coughing, wheezing,” said Dr. Robert Harrison, who says he’s treated patients for illnesses that result from fume events for 20 years.
“Flight attendants tell me there’s a chemical odor, sometimes described as a dirt sock odor,” said Harrison.
