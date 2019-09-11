PHOENIX (3 TV/ CBS 5) -- The 11th annual multicultural emergency preparedness expo starts Saturday, Sept. 21 in honor of National Preparedness month.
This year more than 40 agencies will be offering activities and services related to first aid, evacuation planning, caring for pets during disasters, manage stress and mental health during emergencies.
Maricopa County Department of Public Health’s Building Bridges to Health Network, in partnership with Metrocenter Mall and first responders
"Events like these remind us about all of the things we can do both individually and as a community to be prepared for large and small emergencies. Everything from checking on your neighbors on hot days to getting vaccinated can play a role in emergency preparedness and response."