It's graduation day at GCU.
Grand Canyon University's celebrating with a record 25,232 students, their biggest graduating class for the university's 70th year!
We got to catch -up with one student earlier this week who we first profiled four years ago when this formerly homeless addict won a full- ride scholarship from the Phoenix Rescue Mission & GCU.
On the last day before the last class for finals, we found Jesse Dalla Riva, tucked in a corner booth at the campus coffee shop, reflecting on his past.
"I had no hope at all for any type of future,” Dalla Riva said.
"I was on the streets, sleeping on a used mattress between a wind tunnel off the side of the highway using a tattered tarp to cover myself from the rain, just really in despair,” Dalla Riva said.
Seems like only yesterday we were there for Jesse's first day, moving- in to the GCU dorms on a full ride scholarship, finding his footing, seeking structure in a new sober world.
“I reached a point of brokenness and ended up on the streets,” he told us back then.
"Stealing, manipulating, hurting everyone I could."
“It was the only life I knew, I was so hopeless & desperate,” Dalla Riva said.
"I don't want to reach my hand into that fire again.”
Hooked on drugs in high school, Jesse wound up in prison for two and a- half years.
He spent another year on the streets.
Then he found faith & a second chance at the Phoenix Rescue Mission.
"I look at it as a glorious thing, that I’m not that person anymore,” Dalla Riva said.
Fast forward four years, Jesse is now a husband, a father, a son, student, counselor, a mentor, an inspiration and success.
"It's just a testament to how far God has taken me, how far I've come,” Dalla Riva said.
Denise Krupp, one of Jesse's instructors & mentors.
"It's exciting to see people come from the problem and become part of the solution," Krupp said.
She’s thrilled to see him graduating with a 3.8 GPA and counseling degree in substance abuse.
"Look at what he's become," she said.
She believes spreading the hope of his success can help heal our community that’s stuck in one of the worst drug epidemics we've ever seen.
"To be able to inspire and turn the hearts of these students that are going to go on & make a huge difference, the domino effect is going to be amazing,” Krupp said.
"Developing a relationship with God is what made it click,” Dalla Riva said.
"It set my mind straight.”
Jesse's come full circle.
He’s now managing three programs at the mission, helping men with similar pasts see the possibilities in their own future.
"I never thought I'd be married or have children. Even when I was getting sober. I thought, ‘All right, this is good enough for me. I'm clean, I have a job,' but then… God gave me more,” Dalla Riva said.
Jesse & his wife are expecting baby number two this August, so they’re getting ready for that, and weighing whether he'll go back to school for his masters.
