Former Arizona Senate candidate Bobby Wilson became well known in July of 2018, after he publicly admitted to killing his mom in 1963. Now he’s filing a lawsuit against the school district that fired him.
The 74-year-old publicly described the moment when he shot and killed his mom more than 50 years ago, in what he says was self-defense. The Associated Press said his sister also died that night and their house caught on fire, but after two trials, the court dismissed his case in the early 70s, the Arizona Republic found.
Fast forward seven months after that video was taken and went viral, and now we have a $20 million lawsuit.
“Do you think you have a fair shot to win this one?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“I do or I wouldn’t have filed it,” Wilson said over the phone. “We’ll see what a jury does.”
Wilson filed a lawsuit against the Maricopa County Community College District, claiming they wrongfully fired him during his campaign in August of 2018.
The lawsuit said Wilson had been teaching at the Rio Salado College campus in Tempe since 1995, and this summer he got a one minute phone call saying he was fired.
“It wouldn’t be proper for me to comment on a pending case. The lawsuit pretty well spells it out in detail what my complaint is,” Wilson said.
According to the documents, he said the campus and staff were anti-republican, and suspects his run for senate led to his termination.
“Do you believe if you hadn’t run for Senate, you would still be working with them and for them?” asked Whitney.
“Probably, yeah!” he laughed.
But he's not messing around with money, he's suing them for $20 million in damages, confirming that to Arizona’s Family on the phone Friday night. He’s serving as his own attorney, and said he plans to win.
The school district issued this statement on Friday:
“The district was served with the lawsuit yesterday. Our legal counsel will carefully review, and we will respond future at the appropriate time."
