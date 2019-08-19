Flasher followed woman into, out of Dewey gas station, deputies say

DEWEY (3TV/CBS 5) – A man apparently followed a young woman into a Dewey gas station, exposed himself to her, and then followed her when she left the station, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.
It happened late the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Chevron off Highway 69 and Kachina Place.
The victim said the man tried to make eye contact with while exposing himself.
“The actions of this suspect were very brazen,” YCSO said in a news alert Monday. “Please help us find him.”
When deputies looked at security video of the incident, they discovered the suspect seemed to be tailing the 20-year-old woman.
“The suspect followed the victim into the gas station and appeared to look directly into the victim’s vehicle as he parked at a gas pump across from her,” according to YCSO.
Investigators said the suspect pretended to fill his vehicle, which is believed to be an early 2000's model white Toyota Sequoia. As soon as the victim left the station, he followed.
“The victim indicated the suspect trailed her into Prescott Valley where she lost sight of his vehicle,” YCSO said.