Fish Fried
Yield: 1 Fish
Ingredients:
Whole Fish Apx 1 LB Scaled / Clean
Marinade:
Black Pepper 1 t Ground Finely
Salt 2 t
Jamaican Allspice ¼ t Ground Finely
Pickapeppa 2 t
White Vinegar 2 t
Onion 1 OZ Thinly Sliced
Canola Oil 2 C
1. Make sure your fish is clean – no scales, gills or insides.
2. Make 3 long cuts on a slant even distance from each other. Cut deep enough until you hit the ribs, but do not cut through them.
3. Repeat on other side of fish.
4. In a small bowl, combine Black Pepper, Salt, Jamaican Allspice, PIckapeppa and White Vinegar. Mix seasonings to combine.
5. Push seasoning into each slit in fish and belly.
6. Add onion slices to remaining seasoning mix. Stuff belly with onions
7. Let marinade 30 minutes. ***DO NOT Marinade overnight or over 2 hours.
8. To fry, gently pat excessive liquid from fish.
9. In a large sauté pan, bring canola oil to 400 degrees. DO NOT exceed 375 degrees once fish are in sauté pan.
10. Lay fish down and pick up a few times. Check temperature of pot constantly throughout frying.
11. Fry 2 minutes on EACH side. Internal temperature must be 135.
Escovitch Sauce
Yield: 6 Cups
Ingredients:
Water 4 C
White Vinegar 2 ½ C
Raw Sugar 2 T
Salt 2 t
Habanero (large) 6 EA Cut in Half
Pimento 2 T Whole
Red Onion 1 EA Thin Julianne, With Grain
Chayote 2 EA Thin Julianne, 1 ½ Inch Long
Carrot 2-3 EA Peeled, Thin Julianne, 1 ½ Inch Long
1. In a saucepan, add Water, White Vinegar, Raw Sugar, Salt, Habanero and Pimento. Bring to a boil.
2. Turn down to low, let simmer for 5 minutes. Take off the heat. Set escovitch sauce aside.
3. Cut each vegetable to specs.
4. Put each cut vegetable into a separate bowl.
5. Pour warm escovitch sauce into each bowl until vegetables are submerged.
6. Let stand at room temperature to cool.
7. Refrigerate to store.
Bammy
Yield: 11 EACH
Ingredients:
Cassava Flour 3 C
Salt 1 T
Water 2 ¼ C + 2 T
Coconut Milk TO SOAK
1. In a large bowl, combine Cassava Flour and Salt.
2. Mix in water to make a stiff dough. Should not be moist or crumble.
3. Wrap dough in plastic. Let rest at room temp for 30 minutes.
4. Roll out to ½” thick slab.
5. Using the largest ring mold punch out dough. Bammy weigh apx. 3.5 oz – 4 oz each.
6. Repeat rolling out and punching with dough scrap until no dough left
7. In fryer, fry for 3 minutes.
8. Remove from oil, submerge completely in coconut milk.
9. Soak in coconut milk at room temperature for 3 minutes.
10. Remove excess coconut milk from Bammy.
11. Immediately refry Bammy for 3 minutes.
12. Place on wire rack to cool at room temperature.
13. Refrigerate to store.
