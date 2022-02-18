First grade is one of the most critical years in school when it comes to reading.
Knowing this, Mr. Philip Starostka at Borman Elementary School makes it his mission to prepare his young students.
"Mr. Star," as his first graders call him, gears up each day with more than just reading, writing and arithmetic for his students. He says teaching students this young requires a lot of extra TLC.
"It takes a lot of patience. It takes a lot of grace. It takes a lot of heart; and it takes a lot of love," explains Mr. Star. "I get about 8-million hugs per day!"
With all those tools, Mr. Star works to create an educational foundation his students will build on the rest of their school days.
We paid Mr. Star's classroom a visit to award him a Silver Apple Award.
Jovanny Garcia is currently in fifth grade. However, he never forgot how Mr. Star helped him become a good reader; and today, he says his reading skills continue to get stronger.
So Jovanny nominated his teacher for a Silver Apple Award. He read the nomination letter he wrote to Mr. Star.
"Mr. Starr is such an amazing and cheerful teacher. He is a good mentor, counselor, teacher and friend. He is devoted to his work, and makes all students believe they are capable of doing anything. I went into his class not knowing how to read and in one whole school year with him, I was able to read grade level. He deserves to be recognized for being a wonderful teacher and person."
"It's just a beautiful affirmation that the work that we do not only happens in first grade," said Mr. Star in reaction to Jovanny's letter, "but ripples throughout the rest of their academic careers."
As part of the Silver Apple Award, our partners at Arizona Bank and Trust presented Mr. Star with a $1000 check.
"At Arizona Bank and Trust, we support our teachers," explained Ken Gabel, Sales Marketing Manager, SVP, "because we see what they do for us. So on behalf of Arizona Bank and Trust, I'd like to give you a check for $1000. Congratulations!"
When asked why Mr. Star chose to teach first grade, he said, "First grade is all about reading. It's all about learning to read. It's all about the exploration, and really first grade is one of the biggest lightbulb moments."
Mr. Star says that light bulb won't turn on unless his students feel his classroom is a safe environment where they can learn. So in first grade that means lots of smiles, applause and hugs are all part of the job!
Mr. Star has been teaching for seven years, all at the first grade level. He says he loves working with the younger kids.