PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Donuts and ice cream? Sounds like a winning combo to us.
Arizona's first "Donut and Ice Cream Festival" is coming to Phoenix this Sunday, Sept. 22 from noon to 4 p.m.
The event will take place at the Pressroom in Phoenix.
More than 15 local businesses will be on hand to offer samples and sell sugary delicacies.
Each business will have at least one donut or ice cream on their menu that is $5 or less.
You'll find more than just your basic baked goods and ice cream cones -- this festival has a global flair.
You can try everything from rolled ice cream and bubble waffle with ice cream to beignets and churros.
The indoor-outdoor event will also feature games and a curated marketplace with local artists.
The Pressroom
441 W Madison St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sunday, September 22, 2019
Noon to 4 p.m.
Early admission at 11 a.m. is available with the purchase of early admission tickets only. ($13)
Regular admission tickets are available online. The ticket cost ($8 adults) is for admission only. All food and drink is sold separately.
Children 6 and under are free.