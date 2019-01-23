Fire Inspector Renee Hamblin

Captain Hamblin started as a firefighter with the City of Surprise and was promoted through the ranks to Captain of the Crisis Response Team & Community Relation in the Surprise Fire-Medical Department. She dedicated her time to supporting programs that give back to the community with the Lock Box Program, CPR training and mentors the students in the fire science program at Valley Vista High School. Many of these students have pursued careers as EMT's, Paramedics and/or fire science.
A passionate animal advocate, Captain Hamblin was instrumental in founding Chance Shelter, an animal rescue program that provides animal welfare services through an alliance with area first responders.
Captain Hamblin recently retired from the Surprise Fire Department and joined the Tolleson Fire Department as a Fire Inspector, where she uses her experience to help with fire prevention. She is also very involved in the Fire Explorers program, mentoring teens and teaching them about the fire service.
