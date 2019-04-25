Fire Chief Bob Costello has served in various capacities with the City of Buckeye Fire-Medical-Rescue Department since 2004 and has been Fire Chief since 2008. After starting his career as a firefighter with Rural Metro, Costello became a certified police officer with the Peoria Police Department, gaining knowledge and respect as a fire investigator.
Costello then joined the State Fire Marshal’s Office, where he served in several capacities for 16 years – most notably as its Fire Training Director. For 30 years, he has driven to rural locations throughout the State providing training to members of volunteer fire departments. Costello has been a certified trainer and recognized leader at six Arizona Community Colleges for more than 20 years.
In 2012, Chief Costello was elected to the Arizona Fire Service Hall of Fame. Most recently, this past year, Chief Costello was appointed to the Arizona State Emergency Medical Services Council by Arizona Gov. Ducey.
One of inter-department programs Chief Costello is most proud of is the Community Paramedicine Program. Three years ago Costello started the program and has been working diligently in service to his community in partnership with Banner Estrella Medical Center. The program officers’ residents of Buckeye who have been discharged from the hospital or are suffering from a chronic illness the opportunity to received home visits by a trained member of the Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department FREE of charge. The visit ensure that the resident understands discharge instructions, allows them to have their prescriptions filled or refilled and have someone explain how to take it and offers a home safety inspection to assure the environment is clear of obstructions and tripping hazards. The program officially began in May 2015 and has received multiple awards since its inception.
