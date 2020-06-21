PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) –
Town of Greer
Just off Highway 260, about 30 miles east of Show Low is the 373. This road also known as "the road to nowhere," leads through the tiny mountain town of Greer.
Nestled in a beautiful Valley, with the Little Colorado River running right through it, it's a perfect respite from the Valley heat during the summertime. Part of the hillside was charred in the 2011 Wallow Fire, the state's biggest wildfire in history. But the green is starting to take over, and the area is as lush as ever.
There's only one store in town for getting things you may have forgot from home, like a toothbrush. The Lazy Trout is a great stop for souvenirs and fishing tips too. It's not a grocery store though, so be sure to bring all of that from home.
The centerpiece of town is the Little Colorado River, and it runs right through the middle of town. You'll see people fishing all along it.
No trip to Greer would be complete without a stop at Molly Butler's Lodge. It's been there since 1910, making it the oldest lodge in Arizona. They're well-known for not just their history, but their hospitality, food and giant deck that gives you a perfect view of the Valley.
Another favorite spot to eat is the Rendezvous Diner. Always a popular patio, it's your lucky day if they haven't run out of their famous cobbler yet.
Cabins dot the road through Greer and there are many options for where to stay. But be sure to check out the recently renovated Red Setter Lodge. You can rent the 9-bedroom lodge or any of their individual cabins. The best part? The river runs right through it, so you can fish from your own porch!
White Mountains
The White Mountains offer some of the best fishing in the state, especially when it comes to trout. In addition to the rivers and streams, dozens of lakes dot the landscape.
For Field Trip Friday, we headed to River Reservoir, which is the largest and deepest of the three Greer Lakes. We ended up catching a few fish during our afternoon shoot. The breezes were picking up and it was fairly warm for the mountains. We had much better luck when we headed out the next few days during the early morning hours.
"Get out during either the first three or the last three hours of daylight each day," was the advice from my dad. He's the one who taught me to fish. We caught about a dozen medium-sized rainbow trout each of the days we were there fishing. The fish seemed to like power bait, but we had a bit of luck with worms as well.
The Greer Lakes include Bunch, Tunnel and River Reservoirs and are not too far from each other near the town of Greer. They're about a 45-minute drive from Pinetop-Lakeside. The lakes all have rainbow trout, and River Reservoir also has brown trout, carp and yellow perch.
The daily limit at the Greer Lakes is 6 fish per person, and you do need a license. That's pretty easy to get at Arizona Game and Fish's website.
You need a special license to fish at the nearby lakes on the reservation, but those are currently closed due to Covid-19.
Big Lake is also nearby and is one of the White Mountains's best fishing lakes. It's about 30 miles south of Springerville and Eagar.
West Baldy Trail
There are hundreds of miles of great hiking trails in Eastern Arizona. Whether you're a serious hiker looking for a peak to scale, or you just want to stroll through a meadow and see some wildlife, the White Mountains have it all.
My favorite hike in the area is rated as a moderate to hard hike, but my family never gets to the hard part. We hike only the first mile or two of the West Baldy Trail, but the entire trail is 15 miles, with a 2100 foot gain in elevation. This hike is in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and it's simply stunning.
After about a mile on the trail, you head downhill to a rambling river and giant meadow. A long portion of this trail runs along the Little Colorado River. We usually stop and eat lunch here, and often see several anglers trying to catch their lunch.
Mount Baldy actually contains the headwaters of the Little Colorado and the Salt River. It's the highest peak in the White Mountains at more than 11-thousand feet.
If you want to hike all the way to the top, you'll find the wreckage of a 1940s plane crash. But you need a permit to do that since the peak is on sacred tribal land.
Whether you're planning for an all-day trip or just a few miles like we usually do, check the forecast before you go, and keep an eye on the skies. Because this is one of the most active parts of our state during monsoon season, and the thunderstorms roll through here like clockwork each afternoon.
Directions and more info on the West Baldy Trail, click here.