PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 has changed so many things this year including the way we are planning to give out candy to the little trick-or-treaters.
This Field Trip Friday, we are introducing some new things this Halloween like the Candy Slide. Yet, you can't forget some tasty Halloween cocktails that are a must try this year!
Candy Slide
Halloween this year is after a global pandemic changed events, holidays and everyday life. One of the biggest concerns this year with COVID-19 in mind has been trick-or-treating for the kiddos. From grabbing candy from neighbors, being in crowds, and eating candy, the movement of a virus is tougher. Most parents don't want to take trick-or-treating away from their kids who waited all year for it but most parents are concerns with the spread of COVID-19.
You can wear masks, use sanitizer like crazy but the concern is still there. This year, meet the Candy Slide. It is a long designed tube that you can decorate over your handrail outside your home that will send kids candy from six feet away.
Halloween Drinks
Hula's Modern Tiki has some elegant Halloween treats. Drinks are made for dine-in or carryout to enjoy at home. On Saturday and Sunday you can get their Island Style Weekend Brunch to go with it.
- I Put A Spell On You ($10) which is coconut rum, melon liqueur, hurricane proof run, lime juice and pineapple juice
- Children of the Candy Corn ($13) is made of Plantation 3 Stars white rum, coffee liqueur, all spice dram, candy corn syrup and orange juice.
- Black Dahlia ($10) which is made of silver tequila, Mezcal, blackberry syrup, pomegranate syrup, lemon juice and dash of orange bitters.