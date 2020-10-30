PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween snuck up on this year after a long and unprecedented year with COVID-19 and the upcoming General Election on November 3rd. Yet, those are no excuses for us to get out there and celebrate.
This Field Trip Friday, we are checking out everything spooky including behind the scenes of Scarizona and what they have planned this Halloween to keep everyone safe.
Scarizona
Halloween is looking a whole lot different at Scarizona this year with COVID-19. There will be a less attendance policy in place by having ticket purchases made for different time slots. Groups can be no larger than ten people and waiting areas will be separated by at least ten feet too to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
Haunted Drive-Thru
The haunted drive-thru is $50 per car and you get the full haunted house experience from the comfort of your car. On Halloween, it is 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Haunted Houses
The three haunted houses this year will feature their own terrors including darkness, spiders, snakes, blood and more. Tickets are sold by two, four or six people starting at $69.95 or $35 per person.
- Epic Fear
- Slayer's Slaughter House
- Startled Darkness