SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- School-aged children don't always really understand what is going on in the world like a global pandemic, after all, their biggest concerns at their age is more like getting a toy or a snack. The simple things.
Most parents have been struggling with the balance of having to say no to more things because of COVID-19 and one of those things up in the air is Halloween because we all remember how much we wanted to go trick-or-treating.
With kids back in school for in-person learning, Rancho Solano teachers are sharing their take on the holiday so that kids can have the best of both worlds - fun Halloween games and learning at all once.