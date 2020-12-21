Fauci says he would advise against additional restrictions on UK travel as country grapples with new coronavirus variant

File photo dated June 23, 2020 of Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci wears a face mask while he waits to testifiy before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump Administration's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA. As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US reached 3m, and another daily record fell with more than 60,000 new cases, Donald Trump insisted the US was "in a good place" and admitted he "didn't listen to my experts" on July 8. US reaches 3m confirmed Covid-19 cases as Pence pushes for schools to reopen -- as it happened; The president also publicly attacked the US's most senior non-political member of the White House coronavirus taskforce, Dr Anthony Fauci, who said earlier this week the US was still "knee deep in the first wave" of the pandemic.