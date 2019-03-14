They're some of the coolest cats... on the southside of Sun City....
Every Monday - these senior citizens get together for a little jam session at a local funeral home.
Rena Floyd Band Leader says, "We all have a love of music and a love of our community and we play for every kind of venue."
They call themselves The Monday Group - and for the past 20-plus years they've been making beautiful music together... performing at West Valley schools, churches, senior centers and retirement homes..
Sure - band members come and go - but this group has found a way to stay together - thanks its leader... Rena Floyd.
The retired school teacher took up the guitar when she was in her 50's... then invited a few friends over to play in her backyard.
But instead of going on tour - the band decided they wanted to play free concerts - to people who rarely have a chance to hear live music.
Rena Floyd says, "Everyone responds to this music - you may not like it but if you dont like the song we're playing now you'll like the next one."
Rena Floyd says, "We sit there and we play and interact with them and we're just before long we've got something going on between us."
A while back - the Monday Group played at Jo Earnshaw's senior community... where Earnshaw saw for herself how inspiring the mix of bluegrass, gospel, and country music can be.
Earnshaw reach out to CBS-5 to Pay it Forward to the band leader.
Jo Earnshaw says, "I just though this group really deserves that too because they are so dedicated to helping people enjoy."
Our News Crew followed along - to surprise the band and give them $500.
says, "We reached out to CBS-5 because we heard about Pay it Forward program I dont know if you've heard of that but we thought this would be a good opportunity to Pay it Forward to your group(Oh my Goodness) and they have a little gift for you."
The band is already planning to donate the money to a local food bank.
says, "Thats what its all about - bringing joy to the community - if you spread joy you're gonna get some yourself. ."
