TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nestled 13 miles west of downtown Tucson you'll find the JW Marriott Starr Pass. The property opened 14 years ago but is currently getting an updated look.
"We've really designed the resort to fit in the local culture," said Dan Carraher, director of sales and marketing.
A heated lazy river, family yoga and a 27-hole golf course are just a few of the unique experiences you'll find at the resort. Start the morning with a hike, exploring the nearby wildlife that only the desert can offer.
"A lot of our guests come back amazed that there's so much wildlife so close to downtown," Carraher said. "Which is 6 miles away."
After the hike, you can join other guests in a one-of-a-kind morning ritual called Mitayuke Oyasin, meaning "All My Relations." Guests get a taste of Native American culture with a reflective prayer and an eagle feather blessing.
The southwest inspires the resort's chef too, creating menus for four different restaurants, including fine dining and BBQ.
"We really try to incorporate the community," said David Fransua, executive chef. "Farmers and even on site we have our own garden."
Local elements from the earth are infused into treatments at the newly renovated Hashani Spa. You're welcomed by the sachet bar, where you can create individualized aromatherapy sachets.
Treat yourself to a copper facial - or a Shirodara treatment: An ancient Indian tradition of pouring warm oil on your forehead to promote peace and clarity.
"Our goal is for our guest is to have a sanctuary," said Marissa Bernal, the resort's spa director. "A place where they can come and forget about everything going on in their life."
Leave your troubles at the spa before heading to the last ritual of the day: the nightly tequila toast. You'll hear the legend of Arriba Abajo and taste one of the resort's rotating infused tequilas, a southwest staple.
"You don't have to do anything," Carraher said. "Show up and have a good time."
