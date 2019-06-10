It's the kind of heat that can knock you out and put your health at risk.
Even the most experienced Arizonans need to take precautions when the temperature hovers around 110-degrees like it will this week.
Phoenix Construction worker Bryant Calless said you've got to know your limits.
"You've definitely got to know when to cool off, so whenever you start to feel uneasy or any discomfort, you take a break or go in the AC and drink a lot of water and stay hydrated, said Calless."
As challenging as construction work in the heat is, fighting a fires in full turnout gear can be worse.
More than 60 firefighters were out battling a blaze in South Phoenix Monday.
Firefighters are required to work in shifts and rotate out so they don't overheat, said Phoenix Fire Cpt. Kenny Overton.
Cpt. Kenny Overton Phoenix Fire Dept. says, "We will work in cycles - work in cycle in hot zone come out to go to rehab - cool down drink some water then recycle then go back in and do another shift in hot zome."
But just because you dont work construction - or fight fires - doesnt mean your not at risk in the heat.
The city of Phoenix has set up a number of cooling stations around town...
.. Places where anyone can stop in... sit down... and get some cold water.
One of the cooling station is at the Devonshire Senior Center.
Joan Kurash Cooling Off from heat says, "Feels much better to be in these cooling places - it does just walking from my car out in parking lot to in here you really feel it - you do.. rather sit in here than out there? Oh definitely(laugh) ."
https://www.phoenix.gov/pio/summer/heat
Here are some of the warning signs that you might have heat exhaustion.
You feel faint or dizzy.
Maybe nauseaus.
Muscle cramps
Your skin feels clammy
Signs of heat stroke include.. a throbbing headache.. a rapid pulse...
And a body temeprature above 103-degrees.
Thast when you should call 9111 right away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.