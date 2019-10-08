SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surprise is the latest city to test out an electric scooter pilot program.
You'll see them on the streets of Surprise starting Nov. 1, but they won't everywhere. The City is restricting scooters to an area of about 4-square miles around Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park, Ottawa University, and restaurants along Bell Road.
[APP USERS: Click here for map]
The temporary ordinance also limits the maximum number of scooters that can be displayed is 100.
The Surprise City Council approved the temporary ordinance last week, laying out extensive rules for vendors, companies, and riders.
[WATCH: Residents have mixed reactions]
Riders, for example, must be at least 18 years old and cannot go faster than 12 mph. Riders also have to stick to the streets and bike lanes. The only time scooters are allowed on sidewalks is if the speed limit on the road is faster than 35 mph, or there's no bike lane.
Harold Brady, the public safety legal adviser for the City of Surprise, said the City drafted the ordinance because of a vendor.
[RESOURCE: See the temporary ordinance on e-scooters]
Brady said GOAT e-scooters popped up in Surprise back in August. The company complied when City officials asked them to remove their scooters.
So far, only GOAT has expressed interest in applying for the Surprise permit.
The idea has some Surprise residents confused. The area is not as densely populated as cities like Phoenix or Tempe.
"I think Surprise is not really a great place for e-scooters," Liz Welch, a Surprise mom said. "It's too residential. They're kind of an eyesore when you see them lying out on the curbs and the streets. Where would you go? It doesn't make sense."
She's also skeptical that riders and the scooter companies will follow the rules.
"I would assume, judging by the way other cities look, probably not," she said.
Brady said GOAT expressed interest in the area because of Ottawa University and spring training at Surprise Stadium.
"I think it's a fast way of getting somewhere if you don't want to drive a car or be stuck in traffic," Faith Powell, a Surprise resident, said.
[RELATED: Scooters are a huge problem for cities and no one knows how to solve it yet]
There are other concerns.
Kim Oberlander is a Surprise grandmother who noted Sun City West is nearby, and a lot of the retirees drive into Surprise.
"As far as being a lot of elderly in this area, I would be concerned with the scooters being in the same area as those drivers," she explained.
The six-month pilot program is set to end April 28, 2020.
The City of Surprise wants to hear from residents about their experiences with the e-scooters. The form will be posted on the City's website when the pilot program launches on Nov. 1. CLICK HERE for more information.
CAUGHT MISBEHAVING SCOOTER STORIES
Electric scooters in Phoenix are having some issues
Scooters littering Mesa streets
Surge of scooters in Tempe and Scottsdale