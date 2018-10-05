Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Friday he would vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
"We got a judge that has got an incredible record, the Senate is going to vote, if I were back there, I'd be a yes vote knowing what I know right now," Ducey said Friday.
It now appears that Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault, has the votes he needs to be confirmed.
Ducey has played a key role in the Kavanaugh confirmation.
Last month he appointed Jon Ky to fill the late John McCain senate seat.
Kyl, a former senator, was working as Kavanaugh's adviser through the confirmation process.
