PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Chino Valley men were arrested on suspicion of transporting and selling a narcotic drug, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office reported on Wednesday.
The arrests stem from an investigation on the transportation of fentanyl pills, which started due to information acquired by the Chino Valley Police Department and shared with Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives.
Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, the black Chevrolet 1500 truck of 50-year-old Randall Arrington was located and stopped in the area of Iron Springs Road near Williamson after it made several moving violations. A YCSO K9 came to sniff out the outside of the truck. An odor of illicit drugs was detected.
Inside the truck, detectives discovered a container with marijuana residue and drug paraphernalia. Detectives discovered that Arrington was also driving with a suspended license.
Based on the suspended driver's license and evidence found in the car, Arrington and his 43-year-old passenger William John Stevens were arrested.
Steven's son, a 17-year-old also in the truck, was detained.
During booking, officials found a bag tucked under Arrington's genitals filled with 73 blue "M30" fentanyl pills.
Although Stevens didn't have any illegal contraband on him, his son admitted to hiding a bag of blue pills near his genitals during an interview with officials. The bag contained three separate bags with 156 blue M30 pills.
Stevens' son said Arrington gave him the pills when they were previously in Mexico.
A pill sample was later tested positive for fentanyl. Thanks to Chino Valley Police Department and PANT, the drugs were seized before reaching any potential victims in Yavapai County
Due to the interviews and investigation, it was determined that Arrington, Stevens and Stevens' son knew about and were involved in the transportation of the fentanyl pills.
The charges against Arrington include transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and promoting prison contraband.
Also facing a charge for the transportation of a narcotic drug, Stevens is additionally charged with intentional child abuse.
While Arrington is held at the Camp Verde Detention Center without bond, Stevens is in custody on a $100,000 bond.
Stevens' son is pending charges for possession and transportation of a narcotic drug.
As for the investigation, it remains ongoing.
