PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a driver was arrested after going the wrong way on a Phoenix freeway Tuesday morning.
The wrong-way driver was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 10, near 75th Avenue.
Initial reports said a white sedan was traveling westbound along the eastbound left shoulder.
ADOT traffic cameras showed the white car, facing the wrong direction, pulled over on the shoulder of the freeway. Several DPS troopers appeared to be on the scene.
No collisions occurred, and no one was hurt.
DPS said impairment is suspected to be a factor.
The driver was arrested at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.