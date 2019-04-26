PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for April 26, 2019.
Pacific Seafood Buffet
3110 North Arizona Avenue
Chandler
4 violations
Raw shrimp stored above cooked seafood.
Ginger and wasabi not under sneeze guard.
Paquime Street Food of Mexico
17 East Dunlap Avenue
Phoenix
4 violations
Employee handled raw beef then used rag to wipe hands.
Milk with no date marking.
Jin Shabu
2055 North Dobson Road
Chandler
5 violations
Employee touched face then clean equipment.
Tofu and cabbage not kept at proper temperature.
Wholly Grill
66 South Dobson Road
Mesa
6 violations
Cooked sausage kept past discard date.
Raw beef not kept cold enough.
Chicken not cooked properly.
Dean’s List
Boston Market
4002 E. Thunderbird Road
Phoenix, 85032
Manuel’s Restaurant
5670 W. Peoria Avenue
Glendale, 85302
Hole in One Coffee Shop
13573 Camino Del Sol
Sun City West, 85375
Firehouse Subs
6050 West Chandler Boulevard
Chandler, 85226
Senor Taco
900 North Arizona Avenue
Chandler, 85225
First Watch
20567 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, 85255
