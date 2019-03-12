Debbie Hendricks started Just Roughin' It Adventure Company with her husband Ray in 2006 as a full service hiking and backpacking guide service for Grand Canyon, Havasupai and the Superstition Wilderness. They later expanded into more areas of Arizona like Paria and Aravaipa Canyons, as well as out of state areas such as Yosemite and Olympic National Parks - having guided the majority of all trips for the first 6 years.
The outdoor gear store opened late 2017 and has since retired from guiding but still provides information to local hikers, backpackers and travelers from beginners to experts through seminars, blogging, guest speaking and trip planning services.
Debbie is an Arizona Native and ASU graduate with a Masters in History and all but a dissertation in US Foreign Policy, with 20 years of fitness education and is still an adjunct professor at Mesa Community College.
She loves city life which is why she never left the Phoenix area. It has everything other great cities have to offer but the outdoor adventures Phoenix and all of Arizona has to offer cannot be matched.
