PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a Phoenix woman who tested positive for COVID-19 says she's getting bounced around and not getting the care she needs for prior health conditions.
For the past 24 hours, 76-year old Etta Leibowitz's relative says she sits in an emergency room at Banner Baywood in Mesa.
"Nobody will come in and talk to her", says cousin-in-law Sherri Marcus. "She's very discouraged. She said she's ready to give up."
Sherri says Etta, who has never married and lives alone, started to have issues earlier this January. Already on constant oxygen for the last two years, Etta became unable to move. And her condition only got worse.
"She was blue in the face, they had to call 911," says Marcus.
Etta's physical and mental health improved at Chandler Regional, to the point that she was transferred to Allegiant Healthcare of Mesa for rehabilitation. But it was there where Etta tested positive for COVID-19.
Though currently asymptomatic, Etta was then brought to Banner Baywood's emergency room in Mesa. The plan was for her to then be transferred to a COVID-19 unit at Allegiant Healthcare in Phoenix. But her family says doctors told them that due to Etta's previously undiagnosed bedsores that developed from inactivity, Allegiant wouldn't let her be transferred. Sherri and her husband Jeff wonder why Banner couldn't admit Etta themselves.
"The nurse in charge of her today said it's not their responsibility to keep them happy," says Marcus.
While Banner couldn't comment on Etta's case specifically, the hospital referred Arizona's Family to a news conference with Chief Clinical Officer Marjorie Bessel. Bessel was optimistic about the hospital systems' ability to deal with any COVID-19 surges.
"We believe that we have the tools, the resources, and the experiences to fill those demands," says Bessel.
But after what Etta's gone through the last few weeks, frustration is the first word that comes to mind for Sherri about this medical experience.
"She's not being treated like a decent human being," says Marcus. "They're just pushing her away."
With no word on where and what's next for Etta.