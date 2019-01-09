New court records show the woman in a vegetative state who gave birth to a baby last month has been living at a south Phoenix care facility for 27 years, longer than previously thought, according to court records.
The 29-year-old victim was born in 1989, and lived at the Hacienda Healthcare since she was three years old, according to the court documents.
"(The woman) has lived at the care facility since 1992 and all of her needs are being met at this facility," the court records stated.
The same records also show that in 2009, the year the victim turned 20, her mother took over as legal guardian.
Since then, her mother, who lives on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, claims to have visited her daughter twice a month.
When the court awarded guardianship to her mother ten years ago, it also ordered annual medical exams and reports.
These reports, signed by the patient's doctor, keep the courts and state social workers updated on her health condition.
The doctors last checked the woman on April, 16, eight and a half months before she gave birth on Dec. 29.
The doctor made no mention anything out of the ordinary and recommended that staff at Hacienda to "continue current care."
