Couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

Rush Township, PA (WNEP ) -- A couple in Susquehanna County marked a very special wedding anniversary.
Raymond and Dorothy Hollister were married 75 years ago on April 19, 1944.
The couple from Rush Township, now in their mid-90s, have four kids, 11 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
They spent the day Saturday celebrating with family and friends at their home near Lawton.
The couple recalled how it all began.
"I worked at a restaurant and he came in for something to eat. And then what happened? He kept coming back!" she laughed.
They say the secret to their happy marriage is that they both give a little and take a little.
We wish Ray and Dottie a very happy anniversary.
