- Arizona now reports 6 deaths, 404 cases of coronavirus statewide
- Coconino County announces its first death
- ASU confirms 15 cases of coronavirus among student population
- Southwest Airlines to cancel 1,500 daily flights
- Gov. Ducey halts evictions for 120 days
- 52,500 unemployment applications filed in AZ since last week
- Gov. Ducey said he's not ready to issue shelter-in-place orders yet
- Gov. Ducey launches 211 hotline for resources and information
- Gov. Ducey issues executive order detailing 'essential services'
