Promotional video for Morgan Loew's border scrap story.

SONOYTA, SONORA, MEXICO (3TV/CBS 5) - The steel posts, some filled with concrete, are a familiar sight to anyone who has walked along Arizona's border with Mexico. They are used to build border fencing.

But on the dusty streets of Sonoyta, Sonora, these posts are not on the border anymore - they are for sale in scrap yards.

Contractors, scrap dealers selling border fence steel in Arizona, Mexico

Steel posts sit on the Mexico side of the border. The boundary marker in the distance signifies the international border. The posts in the foreground were clearly placed south of the border.

TUNE IN TO CBS 5 NEWS AT 10 P.M. THURSDAY FOR THE FULL INVESTIGATION

How the stacks of steel posts, which were originally paid for with US tax dollars, ended up on the market in Mexico is now the subject of an inquiry by the Department of Homeland Security into the actions of the contractors who are erecting the latest stretches of fencing along the US border with Mexico.

DHS was alerted to the situation by CBS 5 Investigates.

Arizona's Family will update this story with the full investigation Thursday night.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you