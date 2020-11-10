PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Join Arizona’s Family on Veteran’s Day to recognize and celebrate those who have served our country.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Phoenix Veteran’s Day Parade will be shown virtually to ensure the spectators and participants’ safety in the annual event.
The parade will proudly be shown on 3TV at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. This year’s parade will honor seven veterans who will represent all veterans of significant conflicts and other service eras from World War II to the present day.
The honorees include:
- Bill Shackelford, World War II U.S. Navy veteran, who earned the Distinguished Flying Cross.
- Avery "Dan" Hampton, U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served during the Korean War.
- Tom Kirk, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War, is an ex Prisoner of War held in captivity at Hanoi Hilton's infamous.
- Jim Kelsey, a U.S. Army veteran, served as a Green Beret during the Cold War and infiltrated military spy rings.
- Aaron Dudney, U.S. Army veteran and Airborne Ranger led a communication team into Somalia as part of Operation Restore Hope.
- David Clukey, U.S. Army veteran and Green Beret deployed to Afghanistan six times to support Operation Enduring Freedom.
- John Lewandowski, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, worked at Camp Ramadi in Iraq as a data systems officer supporting the camp's network infrastructure.
The program will also showcase highlights from previous parades, the history of the parade and four local high school students who wrote essays based on the parade.