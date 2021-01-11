TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Registration for the 17th annual Pat’s Run kicks off with a 24-hour flash sale.
Registration fees for the virtual 4.2-mile race will be only $39 dollars on January 12, after that the price will increase to $42 for the remainder of the registration period.
The 17th Annual Pat's Run will officially take place on April 24, 2021 in a virtual format. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Pat Tillman Foundation to pivot and go virtual for its 2020 event. After close consultation with local and state public safety officials, the Pat Tillman Foundation has decided to, “hold the 2021 event virtually to ensure everyone’s safety and success.”
While the virtual event officially takes place on April 24, 2021, race organizers allowed for flexible a participation window. That window is April 23-25.
As in years past, adult runners will get a T-shirt and a medal. That includes ASU Honor Run participants.
The Pat Tillman Foundation promises "live events and opportunities to connect with the rest of the Pat's Run community," and encourages participants to join the Pat's Run Facebook Group and to register for the Pat Tillman Foundation’s three-race challenge series.
Arizona’s Family is a proud sponsor of the 17th annual Pat’s Run. 3TV & CBS5 have been honored to support the Pat Tillman Foundation by participating in this event for a fifth year.
Proceeds from Pat’s Run benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation, which provides scholarships and support for military veterans and their spouses.