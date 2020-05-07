PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of local families are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arizona’s Family is partnering with The Salvation Army for a week-long Virtual Donation Drive in honor of National Salvation Army Week.
Your donation will give real help to people in real time by providing emergency food, shelter, supplies, utilities assistance, and more to people affected by the pandemic.
According to the Salvation Army, a $25 donation will provide a hygiene kit for a neighbor in need. A $100 donation will provide a food box containing food staples to feed a family. A $250 donation will provide utilities assistance as summer temperatures begin to rise.
The drive runs from May 11 through May 17.
The Salvation Army hopes to raise $150,000 for Arizonans in need.
Donate online or text AZGood to 51555.