PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Registration for the 44th annual 3TV Phoenix 10K & Half Marathon is now open. The race returns to the Valley on Sunday, Nov. 3.
The event started in 1976 as a vision from Dr. Art Mollen to unite the Valley’s growing running community while showcasing vibrant Phoenix to the rest of the country.
Throughout the race’s history, the event has attracted Olympic gold medalists to first-time runners.
While adults can participate in the 5K, 10K and half-marathon races, kids age 3 through 12 can also take part in the Mollen Mile.
You still have time to get in on the run.
Go to phoenix10k.com for information on how to register for the big event.