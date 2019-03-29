PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s tax time! Are you worried about safely getting rid of sensitive bills or documents? Join Arizona’s Family, The Maricopa County Attorney’s office and International Paper for Mega Shred-a-Thon.
Get up to 15 banker’s boxes or fifteen 13-gallon kitchen trash bags, per vehicle, of documents shredded for free!
Not sure what you should shred? Any documents you no longer need that have personal or identifying information should be shredded to prevent identity theft. We have more details listed below.
WHEN & WHERE
• Date: Monday, April 15th
• Time: 4:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
• Where: Phoenix International Paper
• Address: 301 S 30th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
• Directions: Take Washington Street to 30th Street and head South to International Paper parking lot.
• Link: Map detailing directions on how to enter parking lot
WHAT TO BRING:
• Credit card bills
• Bank statements
• Old legal documents
• Voided checks
• Receipts
• Solicited pre-approved credit card and loan applications
• Most tax documents more than three years old
WHAT TO DO
• Bring personal and sensitive documents for on-site shredding.
• Remove staples, paper clips and binder clips from items to be shredded.
• Stay in your vehicle and let volunteers remove items for you.
WHAT NOT TO DO:
• Knot or tie closed bags.
• Tape closed boxes.
• Bring electronics or prescription drugs to be recycled.
