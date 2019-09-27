PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- All summer long, Tiffany has struggled getting to and from work. When she can’t find a ride or borrow a car, she does what many would find unthinkable, she walks in the Arizona heat.
“Today, we’re going to surprise a young single mother, who hasn’t let a broken car hold her back,” said 3TV’s Yetta Gibson. “So, we’re going to try and bring Tiffany some relief and a lot of hope. Let’s go surprise her!”
Gibson and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad surprised Tiffany on her day off.
“Kinda going through a transition, I guess, where I’m trying to get back on my feet,” said Tiffany. “My ex and I, we split up and I didn’t have a place to go. I live with her grandma. She’s really supportive.
"I’m really grateful for these guys. They’ve been super supportive. They’ve always been here for me. No matter what. I work at a call center. It’s a job but it’s like minimum wage.”
“Do you have a bigger goal?” asked Gibson. “Do you want to go back to school or anything like that?”
“Yeah, definitely want to get back into health care. Nursing,” said Tiffany. “I’ve been borrowing her vehicle to go to work. I have a vehicle, it’s just down right now. Me and my ex, we used that vehicle for a while and then summer came, and his parents loaned us a van and it had no A/C. So, we were driving around all the time.”
“With no A/C in the car?” said Gibson.
“Yes,” said Tiffany.
“Did anything happen to Jasmine?” asked Gibson.
“She just wasn’t feeling good,” said Tiffany. “You could feel, like she was really warm. You know just signs of dehydration. She didn’t want to eat and then she was just throwing up like all night and the next day she did the same thing.”
“I’m so sorry this is so tough to talk about,” said Gibson.
“No worries,” said Tiffany, wiping away tears. “It’s just something I haven’t actually told anyone.”
“How do you get to work if you can’t find a ride?” said Gibson.
“I just walk,” said Tiffany.
“How do you do that when it’s time to go out and walk in our heat? Arizona’s heat?” said Gibson. “How do you even do that?”
The young mother explained how she uses mind over matter and her upbringing on the reservation when she faces days that require extra motivation.
“There’s hard days,” said Tiffany. “But you have to do it. Cause you know, especially when you have a kid, it’s like you don’t have a choice. I grew up without electricity, water, A/C, so it’s just something I gotta go back in my memory box and be like, you did it before, so you can do it again. I’m really spiritual, so it’s like heat is love and just think of it like, in the heat of the moment, you’re passionate. When you love someone, you feel warmth. Like, just embrace it.”
“On behalf of Valley Toyota Dealers and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad, we would like to give you a little bit of something to help you out in your situation,” said Gibson opening a box to reveal Tiffany’s surprise.
“Oh, wow!” said Tiffany.
“3,000 dollars in cash,” said Gibson.
“That’s pretty cool,” said Tiffany. “I’ve been praying. I’m surprised this is really happening. It’s shocking. I’m like, ‘is this real life?’”
“This is real life,” said Gibson.
“This is crazy,” said Tiffany.
“Tiffany, we hope this helps,” said Gibson.
“Thank you guys so much,” said Tiffany. “I’m so glad you guys came here. It’s just really mind changing.”
