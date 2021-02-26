PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Brandy is a single mom of three who works in health care, helping to keep people healthy during the pandemic. But now she’s the one suffering from a health condition and her big sister and brother-in-law wanted to do something for her, so they reached out to the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad.
“She’s been going through a rough time in the last year,” her brother-in-law Dave said. “She’s been diagnosed with adenomyosis.” It’s a condition that requires Brandy to undergo a hysterectomy. Dave says she’s a strong individual and no matter what he thinks she’ll overcome this challenge and be better than she was before.
“She’s just very important to us. And so it’s been an emotional ride for all of us.”
The Surprise Squad followed Dave and his wife Andrea to the family practice where Brandy works Andrea had told Brandy she was there to drop off some hair care products and Brandy had no idea what was in store for her.
“Surprise,” 3TV’s Olivia Fierro said when Brandy came outside. “We are the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad.” Fierro invited Brandy to share her story.
“I’m always exhausted, tired trying to take care of kids, working 24/7,” Brandy explained. “And it’s just gotten to the point where I’m like, oh my god. I’ll be sometimes in bed at 7:30, 7 o’clock because I’m just so exhausted.”
“What you really have on your side is people who love you and are supportive of you,” Fierro said.
“If I didn’t have them, I don’t know honestly where I’d be,” Brandy agreed.
“We’re happy to be a part of anything that will make you feel loved and supported while you are going through a lot,” Fierro said while handing her an envelope. Inside was a note saying the Surprise Squad was going to pay for $500 worth of meal kit services to help Brandy out while she recovers from surgery. And the surprises weren’t over yet.
"Because you need to relax and unwind,” Fierro continued, “We have a two-night stay for you at the JD Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa. And enjoy dinner at Rita’s Cantina & Bar and just unwind.”
Fierro and the Surprise Squad still had one more surprise in store for Brandy. “We really are excited to give you this $3,500 courtesy of the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad and Valley Toyota Dealers.”
“Oh my god,” Brandy gasped. “Thank you, guys, so much. I really appreciate this. If I could hug you all I would. I know during COVID you’re not supposed to hug and everything, but I appreciate it greatly.”
“You can hug your family,” Fierro smiled. “We’ll let you do that part. They love you so much.”
“Surprise,” Dave said as he and his wife embraced Brandy.
If you would like to help out with the meal train service Dave and Andrea set up for Brandy while she’s recuperating from surgery, click here.