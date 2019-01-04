PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Logan, a young father of four boys was battling cancer for years when he died due to pneumonia. That’s when Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad sprang into action to give his grieving family some relief and a chance to enjoy Christmas.
3TV’s Olivia Fierro visited Logan’s wife Sasha, where she is employed at the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency. While the Surprise Squad treated her co-workers to lunch, Sasha shared her husband’s brave battle, that involved years of surgeries, treatments and even a leg amputation.
Sasha’s four boys range in age from 12 years old to less than one-year-old.
“Boys and their Dad is a very important bond and relationship that I imagine you loved watching,” said Fierro.
“He would always say ‘I’m just trying not to raise jerks!’,” Sasha laughed.
“It’s the perfect goal,” said Fierro.
“Yeah,” said Sasha.
With Logan’s passing, Sasha is faced with helping sons through the grieving process, as well as raising them alone. Fierro asked the young mother how they were coping.
“They’re more resilient than I am,” said Sasha. “We’re doing good.”
To help the family, Fierro presented them with the gift of unlimited grief camps, from Stepping Stones of Hope.
Thomas Williams from Scottsdale Fairmont Princess gifted Sasha and her family with a night at the resort to enjoy the magic of Christmas at the Princess, plus a basket filled with holiday treats.
Fierro gave Sasha one last surprise: $5,000 to help the family with medical bills and other living expenses.
Sasha was grateful and thanked everyone by sharing Logan’s outlook on the family’s struggle.
“There’s somebody out there that always has it worse,” said Sasha through her tears. “So, you have to be grateful for every blessing in your life and don’t take your health for granted.”
Thanks to Stepping Stones of Hope and Scottsdale Fairmont Princess for helping with this surprise.
