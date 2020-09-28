PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- They are the people we count on to get us around town, even in a pandemic. We are talking about the bus drivers with Valley Metro. That’s why the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad and Valley Toyota Dealers wanted to thank them for all that they’ve been doing. 3TV’s Jaime Cerreta heard about two deserving drivers and went out one morning to surprise them.
The first driver is a man named David Lee who has been with Valley Metro for six years. During that time he’s never called in sick, he’s always on time, and his passengers say they love his attitude. When Cerreta found him, he was pulled over to the side of the road because he thought his supervisor wanted to speak with him.
“I’m Jaime with the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad. Can you come talk to us for a minute?” David got off the bus. “The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad wanted to surprise you. We have $500 that we wanted to give to you. Thank you for being such a great member of our community.”
Lee smiled and explained why he loves his job. “Just meeting people, getting to know people, getting to help them out. If I meet people having a hard time, I just say a prayer with them because I’m an assistant pastor with my church.”
“What are you going to do with the money?”
“I’m going to donate it,” David replied.
Cerreta moved on to a different location where a second bus driver worked. His name is Michael Jones and he’s been with Valley Metro for 12 years. His supervisor said not only is he a great driver, he also trains others and also goes out on events with the company to help energize the community. One of his coworkers said that Michael always goes above and beyond to provide the best service he can to any of their patrons.
“Are you Michael Jones,” Cerreta asked when she found him. “I’m Jaime Cerreta with the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad and your bosses love you. They want to give you $500 for being the go-to guy. They say you are a top trainer.”
“I really appreciate that,” Michael smiled. “For them to think so highly of me, I appreciate each and every last one of them. But I didn’t do it on my own. I had some good trainers and good people to look up to.”
“What do you enjoy about your job?”
“Helping people out,” he said with a grin.
The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers.