PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - St. Vincent de Paul plans to serve 4,000 Easter to-go meals to people in need around the Phoenix area this weekend.

This is the second year in a row that the charity has provided the meals in a grab-and-go style for homeless and low-income families around the Valley. The to-go format is a way to celebrate the holiday while still abiding by health and safety guidelines.

“Everyone deserves a hot meal for Easter,” said Danielle McMahon, Director of Food Services. “So many people and families continue to struggle this year, so we’re going to make sure that they have a special Easter meal to share and hopefully experience a little bit of spring happiness as they visit us at our dining rooms.”

At each of the five dining rooms, guests will take home glazed ham, pineapple raisin sauce, garden fresh veggies, mashed potatoes and rolls.

During 2020, St. Vincent de Paul provided 2.8 million meals through its five charity dining rooms and emergency food box distribution.

If you'd like to help, virtual volunteers are always needed. For more information or to make a financial donation, please visit www.stvincentdepaul.net.

St. Vincent de Paul has been helping Arizona families since 1946. It operates a network of more than 80 neighborhood food pantries, five charity dining rooms, a transitional shelter, a resource center for the homeless, bill assistance and homelessness prevention programming, as well as a charity clinic with medical, dental and wellness care for the uninsured.