MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- After 18 years Zaharis Elementary School physical education teacher Mindy Przeor still loves what she does and it shows.
“I really enjoy working with them, seeing the growth, helping them set goals and learn how to believe in themselves,” says Przeor.
That’s one of the many reasons she is being awarded the 3TV Silver Apple Award, sponsored by The Dairy Council of Arizona. Ms. Przeor has been able to connect with kids by using running as a lesson for life.
“The thing I love about running and why I use it so much with life lessons, it's a really good way to discover yourself and what you're capable of. It’s not an instant gratifications sport, you really have to work hard. What you do matters and you’re the one who controls your outcome,” according to the marathon runner.
Frankie Olmos is a third grader and loves being part of her P.E. Class, that’s why he nominated her for he award.
“Ms. Przeor is the best. She’s nice, friendly and athletic. She makes sure we know how to eat healthy and stay active to keep our body strong,” according to the 9-year-old.
Ms. Przeor has not only helped Frankie, but has been a huge part of the Olmos family for years, now helping his two older sisters train for their first marathon.
“They are like family, I’ve been working with them since the girls were in kindergarten and they are now juniors in high school. So it's been fun watching them grow and be with them during that journey,” says Przeor.
But hearing how much she has influenced the family and many others is heart warming to the veteran educator. Ms. Przeor now knows that she’s connecting with these kids, teaching them more than just physical education.
“I think the part that makes me smile is hearing them say I want them to be good people. To hear that means some of those life lessons are sinking in and it means the world to me. That really is my goal to create good people who are productive members of society.”
